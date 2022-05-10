Brokerages Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STWRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:STWRY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 1,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

