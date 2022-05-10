Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $15.88

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 5,124,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,353,113. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
