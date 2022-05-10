Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $15.88

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 5,124,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,353,113. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

