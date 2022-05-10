Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $26.67

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

SGFY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 81,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,135. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Signify Health’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,820 shares of company stock valued at $492,801 over the last three months. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

