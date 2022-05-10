Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $51.38

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

