Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target at $30.33

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.37) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$26.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

