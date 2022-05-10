Brokerages Set Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Target Price at GBX 463.78

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 463.78 ($5.72).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CSP traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 231.60 ($2.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.14. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

