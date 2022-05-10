Brokerages Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) PT at $4.71

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,630. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

