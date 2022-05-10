Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $95.00

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 893,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,756. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,298. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

