Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $53.86

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MO traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

