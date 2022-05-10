Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

