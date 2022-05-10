Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $24.50.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.