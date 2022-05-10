Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $7.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to announce $7.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.41. Lam Research reported earnings of $8.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $31.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $31.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.91 to $41.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $461.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.72. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

