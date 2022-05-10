Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 11,387,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

