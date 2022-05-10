Brokerages Expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.11. Enviva posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enviva.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of EVA traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 899,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Enviva has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 159,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,693,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

