Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.52 Million

Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will announce $148.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $150.54 million. CRA International reported sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $594.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.54. 39,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,836. CRA International has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

