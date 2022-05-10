Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 8,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,108. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $784.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.