Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.31. 4,402,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,358. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

