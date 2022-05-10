Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

HALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL remained flat at $$3.19 on Tuesday. 15,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

