Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) will report $791.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $863.30 million. Green Plains reported sales of $724.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Green Plains by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.59. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

