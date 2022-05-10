Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report $64.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.99 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.83 million to $317.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $547.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

GBT stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 3,646,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,156. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

