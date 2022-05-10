Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report $64.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.99 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.83 million to $317.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $547.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.
GBT stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 3,646,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,156. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
