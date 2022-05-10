Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to report $779.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $784.98 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

NYSE DY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after buying an additional 71,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.