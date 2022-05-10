Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $404.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.61. 422,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.