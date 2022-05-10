Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Centene reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

