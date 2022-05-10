Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Brokerages expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 260,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,176. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

