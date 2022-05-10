Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 158.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $24.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.75. 29,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,844. The company has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

