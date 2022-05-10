Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.44-$7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 19,055,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,167. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

