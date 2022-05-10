Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,343,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,397. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

