Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

