Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 1st

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

