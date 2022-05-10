Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 99649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

