Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.87

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 15039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.
Bread Financial Company Profile (NYSE:BFH)
Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
