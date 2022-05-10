Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 351,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Braskem (Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.