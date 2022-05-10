Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

