Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.01. 1,110,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,115. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. Boston Properties has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

