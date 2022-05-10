boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$17.89 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

