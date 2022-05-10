BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 311,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.