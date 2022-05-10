BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 311,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

