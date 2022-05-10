BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Dividend of $0.53

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

BOK Financial stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 311,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

