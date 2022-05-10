BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

