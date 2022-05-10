BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $119.44 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.86.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

