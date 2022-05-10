BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $17,609,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

