BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,422 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.53 and a 200-day moving average of $491.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $327.45 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

