BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.54 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $296.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.70. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.63 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

