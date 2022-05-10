BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

