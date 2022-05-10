BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of NiSource worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $53,597,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NiSource stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

