BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,633 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Olin worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,008,000 after buying an additional 41,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $65.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

