Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.50

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137.98 ($1.70), with a volume of 455720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.69).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.79. The company has a market cap of £684.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49), for a total value of £42,350 ($52,213.04).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.