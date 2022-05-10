Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of BLNK stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 56.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

