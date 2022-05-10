Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 267,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.54, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

