BitWhite Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $65,758.34 and $34,983.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

